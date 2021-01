Session ID: 189923

February 2021

Seats Filled: 50 / 350

Contact Person: Elena Marquez

Fee: $75.00

Location:ONLINE LOCATION SITE, Online Location



Important Breakout Information:

Mr. Anthony Lopez-Waste – 2021 Secondary Teacher of the Year – School, District, Regional, and State winner! Canutillo High School – History Teacher _____________________________________________________ SkillPath Seminars – “Balancing Work and Life in a Virtual World” While remote workers often report a high degree of satisfaction and greater work-life flexibility with telecommuting, virtual work presents its own set of challenges when it comes to achieving work-life balance. Getting Energized Personal motivators that will increase your energy levels

How to develop productive practices – simple methods that work!

Go-to strategies for handling high-stress situations

Tips for transforming chaos into positive momentum

Reprogramming bad habits for the best results _____________________________________________________ Keynote: Mr. Ruben Gonzalez – “Becoming Unstoppable…Success Secrets of an Olympian” Description: Ruben’s story of his quest for the Olympics gives people hope and strength. His inspiring story moves people to commitment and action. Your audience will learn how to build confidence and destroy fear, how to unleash their passion and drive, how to unlock their full potential, how to turn defeat into victory, and how to achieve their personal or professional ambitions.