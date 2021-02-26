Share

Distinguish yourself as an educator and be recognized for your knowledge and expertise on Google for Education apps. Advance in your professional development while validating your proficiency with using Google tools for the classroom. Learn to engage and do more with your students through the promotions of technology tools and apps. Join us for a seven-week virtual academy that prepares you for the Google Educator Level 1 exam! We will have synchronous and asynchronous virtual learning; our virtual live sessions will be held every Friday during the seven-week period from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The academy includes an overview of the Google Educator Level 1 certification program, all synchronous and asynchronous training material, and an exam voucher to challenge the Level 1 exam. Sign up today!

(Introduction session will be the only one held on a Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., after that, remaining sessions will be held on Friday’s from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)