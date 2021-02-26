Skip to content

Session Detail
escWorks

Google Educator Level 1 Training and Certification Academy
2020-2021 (v)




Distinguish yourself as an educator and be recognized for your knowledge and expertise on Google for Education apps. Advance in your professional development while validating your proficiency with using Google tools for the classroom. Learn to engage and do more with your students through the promotions of technology tools and apps. Join us for a seven-week virtual academy that prepares you for the Google Educator Level 1 exam! We will have synchronous and asynchronous virtual learning; our virtual live sessions will be held every Friday during the seven-week period from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The academy includes an overview of the Google Educator Level 1 certification program, all synchronous and asynchronous training material, and an exam voucher to challenge the Level 1 exam. Sign up today!

(Introduction session will be the only one held on a Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., after that, remaining sessions will be held on Friday’s from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)



Audience

Campus Administrator
Student
Teacher

Important Session Information:


You will receive the ZOOM registration link to register upon the Click & Learn registration. To register and bypass prompt payment, please contact Oscar Carrera at ocarrera@esc19.net and he will provide you a bypass “code”

Credits applied on the last day of the month.

T-TESS/T-PESS:
Dimension 2.1: Achieving Expectations, Dimension 4.3: Professional Development

Registration ends at 12:00 AM on Friday, February 26, 2021
Session ID:
189898
Credits Available:
(4) Contact Hours
(4) CPE
Seats Available:
297
Fee:
$249.00
Contact Person:
Oscar Carrera
Instructor(s):
Angelica Haro
Efren Tarango
Oscar Carrera
Date Location
2/25/2021 2:30 PM - 2/25/2021 4:30 PM ONLINE LOCATION SITE, Online Location


