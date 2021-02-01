2020-2021 Middle School Conference- Bridges to Success- ONLINE Nov. 5, 2020 Date change to Feb. 27, 2021

Bridges to Success- ONLINE Feb. 27, 2021

The Education Service Center Region 19 would like to invite you to be a part of the Third Annual Middle School Conference Bridges to Success- ONLINE. This unique conference will focus on the latest topics and issues related to middle school education (grades 5-9) and the adolescent learner. It is an opportunity to engage in shared learning and discussion that will help support our efforts in providing an excellent learning environment for our adolescent students. The conference invites all the great minds in administration, teaching, and instructional facilitation to attend this exciting learning and networking opportunity.

Audience



Counselor

Principal

Teacher

Teacher 6-8

Teacher-5th Grade

