The Second Middle School Conference in our area was a great success. With an inspirational message from Michelle Sandoval, Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year 2020 and a Middle School Teacher for YISD,to kick off the conference this 2020-2021 year, we are sure you will have a day full of growth, networking, and fun.
Single Person Fee:
Early registration from now until :Feb 1,2021 Fee: $50.00
After Feb 1, 2021 Fee: $65.00
Group Registration Pricing is as follows:
0-10 participants: $50-65 (depending if you are early registration $50.00 or after Feb 1,2021 registration fee is $65.00)
11-25 participants: $40
26+ participants: $30
PLUS- Every school will get 5 free passes for parents to participate in the conference for every 10 teachers they register.
Please register using your school/district email.
Please email at aarana2@esc19.net to register in Group Registration with all group names and emails.
Proposal to present at the conference please register in the following link: https://forms.gle/2ZpTxCXqSCNbWvgv6