Session Detail
2020-2021 Middle School Conference- Bridges to Success- ONLINE Nov. 5, 2020 Date change to Feb. 27, 2021
Bridges to Success- ONLINE Feb. 27, 2021




The Education Service Center Region 19 would like to invite you to be a part of the Third Annual Middle School Conference Bridges to Success- ONLINE. This unique conference will focus on the latest topics and issues related to middle school education (grades 5-9) and the adolescent learner.  It is an opportunity to engage in shared learning and discussion that will help support our efforts in providing an excellent learning environment for our adolescent students. The conference invites all the great minds in administration, teaching, and instructional facilitation to attend this exciting learning and networking opportunity.

Audience

Counselor
Principal
Teacher
Teacher 6-8
Teacher-5th Grade

Important Session Information:


The Second Middle School Conference in our area was a great success.  With an inspirational message from Michelle Sandoval, Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year 2020 and a Middle School Teacher for YISD,to kick off the conference this 2020-2021 year, we are sure you will have a day full of growth, networking, and fun.

Single Person Fee: 

Early registration from now until :Feb 1,2021 Fee: $50.00

After Feb 1, 2021 Fee: $65.00

Group Registration Pricing is as follows:

0-10 participants: $50-65 (depending if you are early registration $50.00 or after Feb 1,2021   registration fee is $65.00)

11-25 participants: $40

26+ participants: $30

PLUS- Every school will get 5 free passes for parents to participate in the conference for every 10 teachers they register. 

Please register using your school/district email.

Please email at aarana2@esc19.net to register in Group Registration with all group names and emails. 

Proposal to present at the conference please register in the following link: https://forms.gle/2ZpTxCXqSCNbWvgv6

T-TESS/T-PESS:
Dimension 1.1: Standards and Alignment, Dimension 1.2: Data and Assessment, Dimension 1.4: Activities, Dimension 2.2: Content Knowledge and Expertise, Dimension 2.4: Differentiation, Dimension 3.1: Classroom Environment, Routines and Procedures, Dimension 4.3: Professional Development

Registration ends at 12:00 AM on Thursday, February 25, 2021
Session ID:
189362
Credits Available:
(6) CPE
(6) Contact Hours
Seats Available:
166
Fee:
$50.00
Contact Person:
Linda Caudillo
Instructor(s):
Amy Avina
Anabel Tanabe
Claudia De Anda
Donna Cuevas
Ernesto Herrera
Gabriela Camacho
Jeffrey Strom
Linda Caudillo
Melissa Darbonnier
Patricia Juarez
Roxanne Hackney
Silvia Zacarias
Veronica Hernandez
Date Location
2/27/2021 8:00 AM - 2/27/2021 3:30 PM ONLINE LOCATION SITE, Online Location


Education Service Center-Region 19 ~ 6611 Boeing Drive ~ El Paso, Texas 79925 ~ Tel (915) 780-5055 ~ Fax (915) 780-5034


